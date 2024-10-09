UTRGV adds two opponents to 2025 football schedule

The UTRGV Vaqueros have added two opponents to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

UTRGV will host the North American University Stallions at either their Brownsville or Edinburg, Texas, campus on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Vaqueros will pay the Stallions a $65,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley via a Texas Public Information Act request.

North American University is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Stallions are 0-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play so far this season.

One week after facing North American, UTRGV will host the Texas Wesleyan Rams in Brownsville or Edinburg, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Per the contract copy, the Rams will receive a $55,000 guarantee for their efforts.

Texas Wesleyan, also a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference in the NAIA, is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play this fall.

UTRGV will play its first official Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) season in 2025 as a member of the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros will play the majority of their home football games in Edinburg at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium, formerly known as H-E-B Park, with one game per season played on their Brownsville campus.

Back in June, we reported that UTRGV will play its inaugural FCS football game against the Sul Ross State Lobos on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium.

UTRGV also scheduled its first-ever opponent from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), which we reported in November. UTRGV will travel to take on the Texas State Bobcats of the Sun Belt Conference at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2027 and then again three seasons later on Sept. 14, 2030.

On Tuesday, we reported that UTRGV will travel to face the Rice Owls during the 2028 season.

