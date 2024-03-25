UTRGV Vaqueros to join Southland Conference in 2024

The UTRGV Vaqueros have accepted an invitation to join the Southland Conference (SLC) in 2024, the school announced on Monday.

UTRGV will officially depart the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and will join the Southland Conference on July 1, 2024. The Vaqueros will compete in the Southland in football, baseball, volleyball, women’s soccer, basketball, cross country, golf, tennis, and indoor and outdoor track & field. Future conference plans for men’s soccer and women’s swimming & diving will be determined later.

“Our acceptance into the Southland Conference is a testament to the growth and success UTRGV has experienced since we opened in 2015,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said. “On behalf of UTRGV, I would like to thank the Southland Conference and fellow university presidents for their unwavering support. As we embark on this new journey, we look forward to forging new rivalries and celebrating remarkable academic achievements, a reflection of our shared commitment to excellence both on and off the field. Together, we stand poised to elevate the standards of collegiate athletics while nurturing the academic aspirations of our student-athletes.”

UTRGV recently started its football program and is set to play its first official season in 2025. This fall the program will play a practice season that will not count in NCAA standings or records.

“Our move to the Southland Conference marks a meaningful day as we look to bolster the student-athlete experience,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “Electing to move conferences is a significant decision that requires a great deal of consideration. The Southland Conference is steeped in tradition, and we couldn’t be more excited about joining the league and doing our part to add to its over 60 years of tradition.

“There are many benefits that this move will bring to our student-athletes, fans, and alumni. The Southland Conference is positioned in a tight footprint between Texas and Louisiana. This will allow our student-athletes to spend less time traveling cross-country and more time at home training, recovering, and preparing for competition and will significantly reduce missed class time. With significantly reduced travel, there will be cost savings that allow our department to reinvest in the student-athlete experience in ways we haven’t been able to before.”

With the addition of UTRGV, the SLC will increase to nine football members. UTRGV joins Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, and Texas A&M-Commerce.

“We are delighted to welcome the Vaqueros and their rich tradition of athletic and academic excellence to the Southland Conference,” Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant exclaimed. “In an era where too many college athletes are pushed beyond reasonable limits by travel related to away games, we are proud to add another great institution to our ‘gas tank league’ featuring rich competition that is easily accessible to our student-athletes, families, and fans. We are thrilled to welcome an incredible institution that strengthens our league and its members while continuing to support and enhance the student-athlete experience.”

