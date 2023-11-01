UTRGV adds first FBS opponent to future football schedules

The UTRGV Vaqueros have added their first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Last week, we reported that UTRGV scheduled its first home-and-home series with a fellow Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent. The Vaqueros will travel to face the Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 27, 2025 before hosting them the following season on Sept. 12, 2026.

UTRGV has now added its first FBS opponent to its future schedules, and it’s not one but two contests against an in-state foe.

UTRGV will travel to take on the Texas State Bobcats of the Sun Belt Conference at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2027 and then again three seasons later on Sept. 14, 2030. The Bobcats will pay the Vaqueros a $300,000 guarantee for the 2027 contest and a $350,000 guarantee for the 2030 contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Sept. 18, 2023.

UTRGV, which has campuses in Brownsville and Edinburg, Texas, recently started their football program and will play an exhibition season in 2024. The Vaqueros’ first official season will be in 2025 and they will compete in the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the FCS. The UAC is the new name for the combined football membership of the WAC and ASUN conferences.

With the addition of UTRGV, Texas State has tentatively completed its non-conference football schedules for both the 2027 and 2030 seasons. The Bobcats are slated to open the 2027 season at Texas A&M on Sept. 4 and will also visit UTSA on Sept. 18 before hosting Ohio on Sept. 25.

In 2030, the Bobcats open on the road at North Texas on Aug. 31 before opening their home slate against UTSA on Sept. 7. Texas State wraps up the non-conference portion of their schedule at Army on Sept. 21.

