UTRGV adds NAIA opponent to 2025 football schedule

The UTRGV Vaqueros have added the Langston Lions to their 2025 football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

UTRGV (University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley) will host Langston at either their Brownsville or Edinburg, Texas, campus on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Langston University is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Lions finished the 2024 season 6-4 overall and 5-3 in conference action.

UTRGV was previously scheduled to host the North American Stallions on Sept. 13, 2025, but the game was canceled following North American’s decision to discontinue its football program earlier this year.

UTRGV will play its first official Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) season in 2025 as a member of the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros will play the majority of their home football games in Edinburg at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium, formerly known as H-E-B Park, with one game per season played on their Brownsville campus.

In other non-conference action this fall, UTRGV will host the Sul Ross State Lobos on Aug. 30, visit the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sept. 6, and host the Texas Wesleyan Rams on Sept. 20.

UTRGV plays its first Southland Conference contest on Sept. 27 on the road against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Future UTRGV Football Schedules