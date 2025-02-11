North American discontinues football program, affects two FCS games in 2025

North American University has discontinued its football program, the school officially announced Tuesday.

The North American Stallions were a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Stallions finished the 2024 season 2-9 overall after recording a 1-10 mark the previous season.

“After much careful deliberation, North American University announces the discontinuation of Stallion football,” said NAU Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Kenneth Apande. “This was a difficult decision, backed by the Board of Trustees, that aims to direct investment to the things that make North American University exceptional. Our goal is to still compete in the 8 NAIA & USCAA sports which will remain an integral part of the NAU experience.”

North American played seven Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents from 2021 through 2024, losing all seven contests. Here is more from Fear the FCS:

The Stallions were outscored a combined 486-12 without ever scoring a touchdown and gave up at least 47 points in each matchup. The 2023 matchup against Portland State (Big Sky) resulted in a 91-0 shutout victory by the Vikings.

As a result of North American discontinuing its football program, two contests against FCS opponents in 2025 are off. The UTRGV Vaqueros were set to host North American on September 13, with the Stallions set to visit the Prairie View A&M Panthers six weeks later on October 25.

It’s not currently known if either team will replace its contest against North American, but there is plenty of time for both teams to locate an opponent.

