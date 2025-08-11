USF replaces FCS opponent on 2026 football schedule

The USF Bulls have replaced the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent on their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

USF was previously scheduled to host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. However, that game has been replaced, according to a copy of a contract obtained from the University of South Florida via a state public records request.

The Bulls will now host the Delaware State Hornets of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) on the same date, Sept. 19, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls will pay the Hornets a $450,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

USF and Delaware State have never met previously on the gridiron.

It’s not currently known whether the previously scheduled Bethune-Cookman contest will be rescheduled for another season or canceled altogether. USF is also contracted to host Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 16, 2028 as a part of a two-game contract that was announced back in 2023.

Earlier on Monday, we reported that USF has scheduled a home-and-home football series with the Bowling Green Falcons. The first game of the series is scheduled for Sept. 26, 2026 at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

USF is scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against the in-state rival FIU Panthers on Sept. 5 before traveling to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 12 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Games against Delaware State at home and Bowling Green on the road will round out USF’s non-league slate.

Delaware State now has two scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2026 season. The Hornets are also slated to visit the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Oct. 3.

Football Schedules

USF Football Schedule

Delaware State Football Schedule

Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule