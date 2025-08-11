USF, Bowling Green schedule football series for 2026, 2030

The USF Bulls and Bowling Green Falcons have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Bowling Green State University was obtained from the University of South Florida via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, USF will travel to take on Bowling Green at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The series will conclude four seasons later when the Bulls host the Falcons their on-campus stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030.

USF and Bowling Green have only met once on the gridiron previously. The Bulls defeated the Falcons in that contest, 29-7, on Nov. 16, 2002 in Tampa.

With the addition of Bowling Green, USF has tentatively completed its non-conference football schedule for the 2026 season. The Bulls are scheduled to open the season at home against the FIU Panthers on Sept. 5 before traveling to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 12.

The Bulls were scheduled to host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sept. 19, 2026, but that game has been replaced by a home contest against the Delaware State Hornets on the same date, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Bowling Green’s non-conference slate for the 2026 season now includes three opponents with the addition of USF. The Falcons were previously scheduled to open the season at home against the Saint Francis Red Flash on Sept. 5, but that game will not be played due to Saint Francis dropping down to Division III next season.

The other two non-conference opponents for Bowling Green in 2026 are both from power conferences. The Falcons will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 12 and the Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 19.

