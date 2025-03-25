Saint Francis University to drop from FCS to NCAA Division III

The Saint Francis University Red Flash will depart the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to join NCAA Division III beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, the school announced Tuesday.

Saint Francis, currently a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC), will play its final season of NEC football in 2025 before moving to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) in Division III in 2026. The transition includes all 22 varsity athletic teams at SFU.

“Saint Francis University is honored to announce our transition to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference and our reclassification as a Division III institution,” said Father Malachi Van Tassell T.O.R, Ph.D, President of Saint Francis University. “This strategic and mission-aligned decision reflects our enduring commitment to the holistic development of our student-athletes — supporting their academic pursuits, athletic excellence, and personal growth within a values-based educational environment.

Saint Francis’ move from Division I to Division III comes just ahead of the House settlement expected to be approved next month that will enable college athletes to share in their schools’ revenue.

“This was not an easy nor a quick decision for the Board of Trustees,” stated Chairman and the Very Rev. Joseph Lehman, T.O.R., Ph.D. “The governance associated with intercollegiate athletics has always been complicated and is only growing in complexity based on realities like the transfer portal, pay-for-play, and other shifts that move athletics away from love of the game. For that reason, as a Board, we aim to best provide resources and support to our student-athletes in this changing environment that aligns with our mission, Catholic institution, and our community’s expectations.

“All of the university’s offerings that are a core part of the Saint Francis identity and student experience are reviewed by the Board on an ongoing basis, including intercollegiate athletics. Based on the changes in athletics nationally, it would be a disservice to our student-athletes and athletic department staff not to review and assess how we can best provide the resources necessary for them to be competitive.”

With Saint Francis departing after the 2025 season, the NEC will drop down to seven teams — Central Connecticut, Duquesne, Long Island, Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Stonehill, and Wagner.