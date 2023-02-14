USF adds Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State to future schedules

The USF Bulls have added the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the South Carolina State Bulldogs to their future football schedules, the school announced on Tuesday.

USF will host Bethune-Cookman in a pair of contests at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2024 and then again four seasons later on Sept. 16, 2028.

The 2024 USF-Bethune-Cookman contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Bethune-Cookman is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Wildcats are entering their first season under head coach Raymond Woodie, Jr., who was a four-year letter-winner as a linebacker and 1996 graduate of Bethune-Cookman College.

USF will take on South Carolina State for the second time on the gridiron on Sept. 20, 2025. In their first matchup in 2019, the Bulls defeated the Bulldogs 55-16 in Tampa.

South Carolina State competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the FCS. The Bulldogs are entering their 22nd season under head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough.

USF was previously scheduled to play the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 20, 2025, but that contest has been canceled according to the release from the Bulls.

A home-and-home series with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles was also announced on Tuesday. USF will travel to face Southern Miss on Sept. 14, 2024 before hosting the Golden Eagles in Tampa on Sept. 23, 2028.

The Bulls also announced a number of future football schedule changes, which are listed below:

Louisville – A home game against Louisville on Aug. 31, 2024 has been pushed back to Sept. 4, 2027. Their game in Louisville in 2026 was moved to Aug. 31, 2030, which we previously reported.

Miami (FL) – USF’s home game against Miami on Sept. 4, 2027 has been moved up to Sept. 21, 2024.

NC State – A home game against NC State on Sept. 14, 2024 has been rescheduled for Sept. 8, 2029.

WKU – USF’s home game with WKU on Sept. 21, 2024 was pushed back to Sept. 20, 2031.

Football Schedules