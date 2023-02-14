Southern Miss adds football series with Jacksonville State, USF

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have scheduled home-and-home football series with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the USF Bulls, the school announced on Tuesday.

Southern Miss and Jacksonville State will begin their home-and-home series at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 21, 2024. The series will conclude the following season with the Golden Eagles hosting the Gamecocks at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.

In their only two previous gridiron meetings, Southern Miss defeated Jacksonville State 58-0 in 1937 and 65-0 in 1946, both in Hattiesburg.

“This is one of the regional series that we anticipated when we made the move to FBS,” Jacksonville State athletic director Greg Seitz said. “The move into Conference USA has allowed us to connect with several regional programs like Southern Miss, and this allows us to bring an established FBS program to Burgess-Snow Field, while offering a road game that is easy for our fans to travel to. We’re excited about the opportunity to play them and will continue to schedule similar opponents going forward.”

Southern Miss’ series with the USF Bulls will begin in Hattiesburg on Sept. 14, 2024 before shifting to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., four seasons later on Sept. 23, 2028.

Southern Miss and USF first met on the gridiron in 2000 and have played a total of four contests. In their most recent meeting in 2004, the Golden Eagles defeated the Bulls 27-20 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 3-1.

The Golden Eagles also announced four other contests on Tuesday that were previously reported. Southern Miss will play a home-and-home series with Mississippi State in 2030 and 2031 and will host Alcorn State in 2023 and 2026.

