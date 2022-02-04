Mississippi State, Southern Miss schedule football series for 2030, 2031

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the non-conference football game contract with the University of Southern Mississippi was obtained from Mississippi State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Mississippi State will travel to face Southern Miss at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030. The following season on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031, the Bulldogs will host the Golden Eagles at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., which will conclude the two-game series.

Mississippi State and Southern Miss have met 30 times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1935 in Hattiesburg. The Bulldogs have won the last five meetings with the Golden Eagles, including 38-15 in their most recent contest in Starkville in 2019. Mississippi State now holds a one-game advantage in the overall series, 15-14-1.

The contest played in 2019 is a part of a three-game series that includes future games in Starkville on Nov. 18, 2023 and in Hattiesburg on Aug. 30, 2025.

Mississippi State now has three non-conference games scheduled for the 2030 season and two for the 2031 season. The Bulldogs are currently slated to host Tulane in 2030 and play Washington State in a home-and-home series in 2030 in Starkville and in 2031 in Pullman, Wash.

Mississippi State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Southern Miss for both the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

