UNLV, Sam Houston reschedule future football game

The UNLV Rebels and Sam Houston Bearkats have rescheduled their future football game, according to Sam Houston’s official athletics website.

UNLV was previously scheduled to host Sam Houston at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the second game of a home-and-home series on Sept. 15, 2029. However, that contest has been pushed back four seasons and will now be played on Sept. 17, 2033, per the future schedules on Sam Houston’s website.

UNLV and Sam Houston are scheduled to play the first game of their home-and-home series this season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

The Bearkats are playing their home games this season in Houston due to renovations to their home facility, Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

UNLV, led by new head coach Dan Mullen, will kickoff the 2025 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 at home at Allegiant Stadium against the Idaho State Bengals of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Other non-conference opponents for UNLV this fall include the UCLA Bruins at home on Sept. 6 and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on the road on Sept. 20.

Sam Houston’s 2025 season-opener will be their home contest against the UNLV Rebels. The Bearkats will be guided by new head coach Phil Longo, who served as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

Following the opener against UNLV, Sam Houston will play their remaining three non-conference contests on the road, beginning at the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Sept. 6. The Bearkats will also play at the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 20 and the Oregon State Beavers on Nov. 8.

