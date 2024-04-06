Sam Houston adds four opponents to future football schedules

The Sam Houston Bearkats have added four opponents to their future football schedules, the school officially announced Friday.

Sam Houston will visit the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. This will be the second all-time meeting between the Bearkats and Longhorns, with the first a 56-3 Longhorn victory on Sept. 30, 2006. The Longhorns will be the third SEC club Sam Houston has faced, joining LSU and Texas A&M.

2025 will also mark the first game of a home-and-home series with the UNLV Rebels. Sam Houston will welcome UNLV to Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, to open that campaign’s slate. Sam Houston returns the visit to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Bearkats and Rebels have never done battle on the gridiron.

The final two announced games will take place as part of a home-and-home with the ULM Warhawks. The first half of the series will take place at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. ULM will make the return trip to Huntsville on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2028. ULM has knocked off Sam Houston in six of the prior eight duels between the two, though the most recent matchup will have taken place 26 years prior to the first of this home-and-home series.

Football Schedules

