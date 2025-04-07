Sam Houston to play 2025 football home slate in Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium

The Sam Houston Bearkats will play their 2025 home football schedule at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston while their home facility, Bowers Stadium, is renovated, it was announced Monday.

Sam Houston have played one contest in the facility before, a 50-6 victory over Texas Southern in 2012. The stadium has since changed names with a change in the primary naming rights sponsor.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our program and our fans,” Sam Houston Director of Athletics Bobby Williams said in the release. “Playing at Shell Energy Stadium will provide a top-tier venue for our student-athletes to showcase their talent and for our fans to experience a dynamic, world-class atmosphere. We’re grateful to Shell Energy Stadium for their partnership in bringing the Bearkats to Houston for the 2025 season.”

The Bearkats’ home, Bowers Stadium, is in the midst of an overhaul to the press box structure, which would have resulted in a smaller capacity and reduced amenities for the 2025 campaign. Shell Energy Stadium, the current home of Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash along with Texas Southern football, seats nearly 21,000 fans and recently hosted the Stagg Bowl. The Stagg Bowl is the Division 3 national championship contest.

“Playing in such a great stadium like Shell Energy Stadium with this team is an honor,” Sam Houston head coach Phil Longo said in the release. “These guys have been working hard all off-season, and I can’t wait to see what this team accomplishes in front of our Bearkat faithful, all decked out in their orange. The energy from our fans will make this an unforgettable season.”

Shell Energy Stadium is just over one hour from Sam Houston’s campus in Huntsville, Texas.

