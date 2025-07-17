UC Davis, San Diego schedule football series for 2026, 2029

The UC Davis Aggies and San Diego Toreros have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2029 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract was obtained from the University of California, Davis, via a state public records request.

The series will begin with UC Davis traveling to take on San Diego at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. This contest was officially announced by UC Davis in January.

According to the copy of the contract, UC Davis will host San Diego in the second game of the home-and-home series at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The contract was executed on Aug. 27, 2024.

UC Davis, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and San Diego, a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL), have played 10 times previously on the gridiron in a series that began in 2006. The Aggies won the most recent matchup, a 43-13 decision at home in 2022, and now lead the overall series 9-1.

In other non-conference action in 2026, UC Davis is scheduled to visit the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 12 and host the Stetson Hatters on Sept. 19.

UC Davis’ Big Sky schedule for the 2026 season was previously released by the conference, but will be have to be altered as Southern Utah and Utah Tech are joining the league next season. Additionally, Sacramento State will likely play as an FCS Independent in 2026.

San Diego has one additional non-conference opponent for 2026 that was previously announced. Following the UC Davis game, the Toreros are scheduled to host the Idaho State Bengals on Sept. 12.

Football Schedules

UC Davis Football Schedule

San Diego Football Schedule