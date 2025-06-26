Big Sky to add Southern Utah and Utah Tech in 2026

The Big Sky will officially add Southern Utah and Utah Tech in 2026, the conference announced Wednesday.

“On behalf of the member institutions that comprise the Big Sky Conference, we welcome two rising universities to our league during a moment of monumental change within intercollegiate athletics,” said C. Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho and current chair of the Big Sky Presidents’ Council in the release. “The Big Sky has an extensive and proud history, and alongside Southern Utah and Utah Tech, we aim to continue both competing and leading nationally with a steady and strategic focus.”

“The time is right for the Big Sky to bring in Utah Tech and to bring back Southern Utah,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill added. “The addition of rising rival athletic departments from these two universities, located squarely within our geographic footprint in the western United States, reinforce the long-term stability and success of our league. Amid a rapidly evolving national landscape that each day seemingly pulls college sports farther from its true mission, this move underscores our commitment to a strong and sustainable future at the top of the FCS and across several key sports. Both of these programs bring institutional alignment that will enhance the Big Sky’s tradition as a national leader that continually aspires to elevate the experience for our constituencies.”

SUU returns to the circuit in which it spent 2012-2022. The Thunderbirds claim league titles for the 2015 and 2017 seasons as football members of the Big Sky. Utah Tech will join the league after having been WAC members since the 2020 season and fully completed its Division 1 reclassification in 2024.

We reported earlier Wednesday that this move was in the works. The Wednesday release makes the changes official and brings the league to 11 members.

The changes become official July 1, 2026.

Big Sky Football Schedule