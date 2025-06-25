Multiple FCS football leagues realigning, per report

Conference realignment is coming to the Big Sky, ASUN, UAC, and WAC, per reports.

Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reports with others that the UAC and Big Sky will be most heavily affected, as they gain members. The UAC will form an alliance with the ASUN, absorbing the five football-affiliated members of the league into its group in 2026. This will populate the UAC — likely to be a rebranded WAC — with Tarleton, Abilene Christian, UT-Arlington, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and West Georgia. UT-Arlington does not currently field a football team, having disbanded it 40 years ago.

The seven remaining ASUN schools — Bellarmine, Lipscomb, Queens, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson, and Florida Gulf Coast — either do not field football or play in a non-scholarship FCS league.

Dellenger reports that the two leagues will remain separate and work together toward “a unified media package and a built-in scheduling agreement”.

The remaining schools in this announcement, Southern Utah and Utah Tech, will move to the Big Sky. This move will also be effective for the 2026 season. The Thunderbirds and Trailblazers will grow the league’s membership to 11 after Sacramento State announced its intent to depart the league and join the FBS.

The moves have not been completely finalized. Additional details on media coverage and league moves will be available at a later time.