Multiple FCS football leagues realigning, per report

Conference realignment is coming to the Big Sky, ASUN, UAC, and WAC, per reports.
Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reports with others that the UAC and Big Sky will be most heavily affected, as they gain members. The UAC will form an alliance with the ASUN, absorbing the five football-affiliated members of the league into its group in 2026. This will populate the UAC — likely to be a rebranded WAC — with Tarleton, Abilene Christian, UT-Arlington, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and West Georgia. UT-Arlington does not currently field a football team, having disbanded it 40 years ago.
The seven remaining ASUN schools — Bellarmine, Lipscomb, Queens, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson, and Florida Gulf Coast — either do not field football or play in a non-scholarship FCS league.
Dellenger reports that the two leagues will remain separate and work together toward “a unified media package and a built-in scheduling agreement”.
The remaining schools in this announcement, Southern Utah and Utah Tech, will move to the Big Sky. This move will also be effective for the 2026 season. The Thunderbirds and Trailblazers will grow the league’s membership to 11 after Sacramento State announced its intent to depart the league and join the FBS.
The moves have not been completely finalized. Additional details on media coverage and league moves will be available at a later time.
One correction, the Big Sky will be at 11 members (13 if you count Cal Poly & UC Davis for football) in 2026-27, not 14 members.
Sac State was voted down on the FBS move and will be an FCS independent. Hopefully, Cal Poly goes with them. I think this story is a little premature to say the Big Sky will just welcome Southern Utah back after they left the league and there is no advantage to taking in Utah Tech, the schools have to vote on this first. Also, UC Davis is leaving for FBS too, are they forgetting this?
The Big Sky has already announced that SUU & UTU are joining. The only way Cal Poly goes independent in football is if the Big Sky kicks them out. While UC Davis is heading to the Mountain West, they will keep their football program in the Big Sky at the FCS level (at least for the near future, personally I think they’ll be an FBS team by the early 2030s).
Thanks Evan, I missed that on the Utah teams. Again, I’m not really thrilled with that because Southern Utah bailed and left, and Utah Tech shows nothing for me to think they belong and they’re just another Northern Colorado at best. I also feel that the “associate membership” plan is a mistake for the Big Sky and really it’s past time for these teams to move along, so maybe they could start up their own thing together. Overall, I’m just not a big fan of the mega conference in FCS, it just doesn’t have a place and when all the teams don’t play you having situations like you had when Southern Utah and North Dakota were Big Sky champions and didn’t play the top teams. It also opens up to the slim possibility of having two unbeaten co-champions, which makes no sense to me.
Montana should play Idaho and Eastern Washington every year. This is just too many teams, and what the Big Sky did before where you can play ooc games against conference members is silly too.
I did actually see that about UC Davis, but again, I wish the Big Sky would put the teams out that don’t want to participate in all of the Big Sky sports. They won’t kick Cal Poly out, but they obviously feel it is important to keep that footprint in California.
UC Davis would likely only upgrade football if the MW is raided in the next realignment cycle.
At that point, the MW will also likely look at Sacramento State too, though there is the possibility of Sac State going to court to fight the rejection of FBS independent status.
Also, the Big Sky having more football programs than basketball programs is very awkward. They should remove football from the list of required sponsored sports so that they can look at having some non-football schools in the conference.
Utah Valley, currently in the WAC and planning on joining the Big West in 2026, would be a nice fit, to further increase the Utah presence and also make the Big West an all-California league to save on travel costs for that league’s members.
The two Alaska schools in D-II would also make nice fits for the Big Sky, which would make Alaska the final state to have full-time D-I schools.
Meanwhile, UT Arlington should hook up with the non-football schools of the ASUN. Both the football and non-football groups would look at having other members join, while if Texas State to the Pac-12 is confirmed, the next FBS dominoes should be Eastern Kentucky, Sam Houston, and Stephen F. Austin to the Sun Belt, New Mexico State to the Mountain West (which may need New Mexico passing a law requiring UNM and NMSU to be in the same conference), and Lamar, Tarleton and Western Carolina to CUSA.
The UAC could add the four remaining full members of the Gulf South Conference that sponsor football: Delta State, Valdosta State, West Alabama, and West Florida.
None of that works for the Big Sky, where are you getting your information?
Alaska is a longer trip from Montana than California, how is that a good fit? Alaska doesn’t need D-I schools. You talk about saving money for the California schools, there’s this little place called Canada between Alaska and the main 48 and it’s not like running across Rhode Island.
Glad you’re not part of the realignment team.