UC Davis to play at SMU and San Diego in 2026

The UC Davis Aggies will visit the SMU Mustangs and San Diego Toreros in 2026, the school announced Thursday.

UC Davis will open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 with an in-state road trip to face the San Diego Toreros of the Pioneer Football League (PFL) at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

One week later on Saturday, Sept. 12, UC Davis will travel to face the SMU Mustangs of the ACC at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

UC Davis returns home on Sept. 19 to close out its non-conference schedule in 2026 against the Stetson Hatters at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., which we reported last summer.

UC Davis also confirmed its 2025 non-conference schedule on Thursday, which was previously known. The Aggies will open the season against the Mercer Bears in the FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 30. We reported that matchup back in December.

A pair of road games is next for UC Davis, as they will trek to face the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Aug. 30 and the Washington Huskies on Sept. 6. The Aggies will conclude non-conference play in 2025 at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Sept. 20.

The Big Sky Conference previously released the league schedule for its members in 2025. UC Davis will host Weber State on Sept. 27, Northern Arizona on Oct. 11, Idaho State on Nov. 1, and Sacramento State on Nov. 22.

Road conference contests for UC Davis this fall include Cal Poly on Oct. 4, Northern Colorado on Oct. 25, Idaho on Nov. 8, and Montana State on Nov. 15.

Football Schedules