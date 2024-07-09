UC Davis adds Stetson to 2026 football schedule

The UC Davis Aggies have added the Stetson Hatters to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Stetson University was obtained from the University of California, Davis, via a state public records request.

UC Davis will host Stetson at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Aggies will pay the Hatters a $170,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

UC Davis, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and Stetson, a member of the Pioneer Football League, have never met on the gridiron in their history.

Stetson is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for UC Davis in 2026.

In Big Sky Conference action in 2026, UC Davis is slated to host Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Montana, and Portland State and travel to Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, and Weber State.

UC Davis is the first known non-conference opponent for Stetson’s 2026 schedule.

The 2026 season is an 11-game schedule for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, so both UC Davis and Stetson will play eight-game conference schedules with three non-conference opponents.

