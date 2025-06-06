TNT finalizing deal with ESPN to air three College Football Playoff semifinals

TNT Sports is set to receive more College Football Playoff inventory as part of its sublicensing agreement with ESPN, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports on Friday.

Per the report, ESPN will sublicense one College Football Playoff Semifinal game to TNT in each of the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons.

In a somewhat stunning move, ESPN is finalizing an agreement to extend its sublicense package with TNT Sports to include the CFP semifinal round, sources tell @YahooSports. The deal would grant TNT Sports broadcasting rights to one CFP semifinal annually in 2026, 2027 and 2028. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 6, 2025

Additional context: The sublicense of the semifinal was built into ESPN’s original sublicensing package with TNT Sports to offer the network flexibility. The network is now exercising that option. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 6, 2025

In May 2024, it was announced that ESPN would sublicense 16 College Football Playoff (CFP) games to TNT Sports in a five-year agreement, beginning with two first-round College Football Playoff games during both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Then beginning with the 2026 season and extending through the 2028 season, TNT will televise two quarterfinal-round games each season in addition to two first-round games.

ESPN produced the two quarterfinal round games last season and will continue to produce each game that is televised by TNT Sports.

TNT has also forayed into the college football regular-season as well. Last week, the Big 12 Conference revealed that TNT will televise Hawaii at Arizona on Saturday, Aug. 30 (10:30pm ET), Kent State at Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 6 (noon ET), and Texas State at Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 13 (10:30pm ET).