Big 12 football schedule: 2025 early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big 12 football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 43 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks plus Week Zero.

The Big 12 expanded to 16 teams last season with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah. The Arizona State Sun Devils are the reigning Big 12 champion.

Three Big 12 members will kickoff the 2025 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23. The first game will feature a conference matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The game will kickoff at noon ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Later on Saturday, Aug. 23, the Kansas Jayhawks will host the Fresno State Bulldogs and the game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET.

Four Big 12 members are slated to kickoff their campaigns on Thursday, Aug. 28. The UCF Knights host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7:00pm ET, ESPN+), Oklahoma State Cowboys host the UT Martin Skyhawks (7:30pm ET, ESPN+), and Houston Cougars host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8:00pm ET, ESPN+).

Thursday night Week 1 action concludes with the Cincinnati Bearcats facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and the game will kickoff at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.

On Friday, Aug. 29, the Colorado Buffaloes open their season at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8:00pm ET, ESPN), while the Baylor Bears host the Auburn Tigers (8:00pm ET, FOX). Additionally, the Kansas Jayhawks host the Wagner Seahawks (7:30pm ET, ESPN+).

Eight members of the Big 12 are scheduled to play non-conference opponents on Saturday, Aug. 30, which is highlighted by the Utah Utes visiting the UCLA Bruins at 11:00pm ET on FOX.

Week 1 action wraps up on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, when the TCU Horned Frogs travel to face Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels (8:00pm ET, ESPN).

The 2025 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at noon ET.

Listed below are the Big 12 games that have been selected for television as of May 29, including several contests from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big 12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Big 12 football schedule: 2025 early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025

Kansas State vs. Iowa State (Ireland) – 12pm, ESPN

Fresno State at Kansas – 6:30pm, FOX

Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

Jacksonville State at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

UT Martin at Oklahoma State – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Houston – 8pm, ESPN+

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati – 9pm, ESPN (in KC)

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025

Wagner at Kansas – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Auburn at Baylor – 8pm, FOX

Georgia Tech at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

Robert Morris at West Virginia – 2pm, ESPN+

South Dakota at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FOX

North Dakota at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

UAPB at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Portland State at BYU – 8pm, ESPN+

NAU at Arizona State – 10pm, ESPN+

Hawaii at Arizona – 10:30pm, TNT

Utah at UCLA – 11pm, FOX

Monday, Sept. 1, 2025

TCU at North Carolina – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 6

Baylor at SMU – 12pm, The CW

Iowa at Iowa State – 12pm, FOX

Kent State at Texas Tech – 12pm, TNT

Kansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Bowling Green at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Delaware at Colorado – 3:30pm, FOX

West Virginia at Ohio – 4pm, ESPNU

Cal Poly at Utah – 6pm, ESPN+

Army at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN

North Carolina A&T at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

Arizona State at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Weber State at Arizona – 10pm, ESPN+

Stanford at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 12

Colorado at Houston – 7:30pm, ESPN

Kansas State at Arizona – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 13

Samford at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+

Pitt at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN

Northwestern State at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Oregon State at Texas Tech – 3:30pm, FOX

Iowa State at Arkansas State – 4pm, ESPN2

Utah at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN

Abilene Christian at TCU – 8pm, ESPN+

Texas State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, TNT

Friday, Sept. 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 26

TCU at Arizona State – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 27

BYU at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 3

West Virginia at BYU – 10:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 7

Houston at UCF – TBD, FS1

Friday, Nov. 28

Utah at Kansas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Arizona at Arizona State – TBD, FOX

Saturday, Dec. 6

Big 12 Championship – 12pm, ABC

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Big 12 Football Schedule

College Football Schedule