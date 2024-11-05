Texas Tech, Missouri State reschedule future football game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Missouri State Bears have rescheduled their future football game, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Texas Tech was previously scheduled to host Missouri State at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on September 2, 2028. According to a copy of an amendment obtained from Missouri State University via a public records request, the game has been rescheduled and will now be played the following season on Sept. 15, 2029.

Additionally, the guarantee that Texas Tech will pay Missouri State has been increased from $525,000 to $800,000, per the copy of the amendment. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Missouri State University, located in Springfield, Mo., currently competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Next year, the Bears are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will play in Conference USA.

With the change and barring any additional adjustments, Missouri State now has two games scheduled against power opponents in 2029. The Bears are currently slated to open the 2029 season on the road against the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 1.

The Missouri State-Missouri game in 2029 is subject to change, however, as the game was scheduled before the Bears announced their move to the FBS. Missouri State is slated to receive a $500,000 guarantee for the game, per the terms of the contract that was signed in 2019.

Texas Tech likely has further adjustments upcoming for its 2029 non-conference schedule, as the Red Raiders were scheduled to play at the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 15 that season. That game is part of a three-game series that also includes Fresno State visiting Lubbock in 2030 and 2032.

Texas Tech’s 2029 non-conference schedule also includes home games against the UIW Cardinals on Sept. 1 and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 8.

