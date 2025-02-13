Texas Tech adds Stephen F. Austin to 2028 football schedule

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have added the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Texas Tech will host Stephen F. Austin at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2028. The Red Raiders will pay the Lumberjacks a $500,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Texas Tech University via a state public records request.

Texas Tech and Stephen F. Austin first met on the gridiron in 2001 and have played four contests total. The Red Raiders defeated the Lumberjacks in each of those contests, including a 28-22 victory in their most recent matchup in 2021.

Stephen F. Austin is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lumberjacks finished the 2024 season 7-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

The Red Raiders were previously scheduled to host the Missouri State Bears to open the 2028 season, but that game was rescheduled for the 2029 season after Missouri State announced its move up from the FCS to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Conference USA.

Following the season-opener against Stephen F. Austin in 2028, Texas Tech is scheduled to visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 9 and host the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 16.

Texas Tech is the first known non-conference opponent for Stephen F. Austin’s 2028 schedule.

