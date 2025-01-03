Tarleton State adds Chattanooga to 2025 football schedule

The Tarleton State Texans have added the Chattanooga Mocs to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic contest agreement with the University of Tennessee Chattanooga was obtained from Tarleton State University via a Texas Public Information Act request.

Tarleton State will host Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The Texans will pay the Mocs a $50,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Tarleton State, a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), and Chattanooga, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), have never met on the gridiron in their history.

Chattanooga is the second known non-conference opponent for Tarleton State in 2025. The Texans are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Army Black Knights on Aug. 30, which we reported in December.

Tarleton State was previously scheduled to host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits next season, but the contest was not included on the Jacks’ schedule when it was announced last month.

Chattanooga was previously scheduled to visit the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 20, 2025. With the Mocs now set to visit Tarleton on the same date, it appears that the Portland State contest will be rescheduled for another season or canceled.

The Mocs are scheduled to open the 2025 season with back-to-back games on the road against the Memphis Tigers on Aug. 30 and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 6. Chattanooga will open its home slate at Finley Stadium against the Stetson Hatters on Sept. 13.

