South Dakota State announces 2025 football schedule

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features seven home games and 12 contests overall.

South Dakota State opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., against the Sacramento State Hornets. The Jackrabbits then travel to take on the Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 6 before returning home to host the Drake Bulldogs on Sept. 13.

The first and only open date of the season for South Dakota State is slated for Sept. 20. The Jackrabbits were previously scheduled to visit Tarleton State on that date, but the game was not included on their schedule.

The final non-conference game for South Dakota State next season is at home against the Mercyhurst Lakers on Sept. 27, which was previously unannounced and replaces the Tarleton State contest.

Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action for South Dakota State begins on the road on Oct. 4 against Youngstown State. Other road conference opponents next season include Murray State on Oct. 18, South Dakota on Nov. 8, and North Dakota on Nov. 22.

MVFC opponents slated to visit Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in 2025 include Northern Iowa on Oct. 11, North Dakota State on Oct. 25, Indiana State on Nov. 1, and Illinois State on Nov. 15.

Below is South Dakota State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 South Dakota State Football Schedule

08/30 – Sacramento State

09/06 – at Montana State

09/13 – Drake

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – Mercyhurst

10/04 – at Youngstown State*

10/11 – Northern Iowa*

10/18 – at Murray State*

10/25 – North Dakota State*

11/01 – Indiana State*

11/08 – at South Dakota*

11/15 – Illinois State*

11/22 – at North Dakota*

* MVFC contest.

South Dakota State, 12-2 this season, is next scheduled to face the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS Playoff Semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. The game will be televised by ABC and streamed via ESPN+.