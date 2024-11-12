Syracuse reveals 2025 home football schedule, excludes Army game

The Syracuse Orange have revealed their home football schedule for the 2025 season, which does not include a previously scheduled game against the Army Black Knights.

Syracuse announced last week that its season ticket renewals are underway for next season, and that a six-game package will include contests against ACC foes Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, and Pitt, as well as non-conference tilts against UConn and Colgate.

The Orange were previously scheduled to host Army on Sept. 27, 2025, but that game has either been canceled or will be rescheduled for a future season. The game was part of a four-game, home-and-home series that was agreed to back in 2016.

The Syracuse-Army series kicked off last season with the Orange defeating the Black Knights, 29-16, at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The second game of the series was supposed to be played this season on Sept. 21, 2024 at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., but that contest was also canceled.

The final game of the series was slated to be played in West Point on Sept. 26, 2026. To add to the likely cancellation of the remainder of the series, all future Syracuse-Army football games have been scrubbed from Syracuse’s official athletics website.

Syracuse is set to open the 2025 season with a neutral-site non-conference contest against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Orange are also slated to visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on a date to be determined.

Although neither school has released an official statement, the Syracuse-Army games were likely canceled as a result of Army joining the American Athletic Conference after playing 19 seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent. The Black Knights had to cancel most of their future non-conference matchups since they will now play eight American opponents per season as well as annual non-league games with Air Force and Navy.

