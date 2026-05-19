Super Bowl LXIV to be played in Nashville in 2030

Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030, the NFL officially announced Tuesday at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando.

Super Bowl LXIV will be played at the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., which is slated to open in the summer of 2027. The venue will seat 60,000 and will also be the new home of the Tennessee Titans.

“The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the greatest fan events in our history,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible. With great partners at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. and Tennessee Titans, we can’t wait to put on an unforgettable show in 2030.”

Super Bowl LXIV is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 10, 2030, barring any changes to the NFL’s calendar. The game will mark the first-ever Super Bowl played in Nashville.

“Hosting the Super Bowl is a defining moment for Nashville and Tennessee and reflects years of work to build Music City into a globally recognized destination for music, entertainment, and live events,” said Deana Ivey, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, president & CEO. “This event is an incredible opportunity to showcase the dynamic and creative character of Nashville to a global audience and to deliver a Super Bowl experience that is distinctly Music City, where music, sports, culture, and hospitality come together in a way few cities can match. We are grateful to the NFL for the confidence they have placed in our community. Nashville has earned a reputation for hosting major events at the highest level, and we are ready to welcome the world.”

In 2019, the city of Nashville hosted the 2019 NFL Draft, which drew an estimated 600,000 fans.

“We are thrilled that the new Nissan Stadium will host Nashville’s first Super Bowl in 2030,” said Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. “This is an exciting moment for our city and our entire state. We cannot wait for our community to experience an event of this magnitude and for the world to see the energy, hospitality, and culture that make our city so special on a global stage. Thank you to Commissioner Goodell, my fellow owners, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. for their partnership throughout this process. We look forward to bringing an unforgettable Super Bowl experience to Nashville together.”

The 2026 NFL season will conclude with Super Bowl LXI, which is slated for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The following year, Super Bowl LXII will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Future Super Bowl Locations