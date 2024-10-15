Super Bowl LXII to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Super Bowl LXII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., the NFL officially announced on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta United of MLS. Officially opened in 2017, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a seating capacity of 71,000 and is expandable to 75,000.

“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy. We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028.”

Super Bowl LXII is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 13, 2028. The game will mark the second time that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will have hosted the NFL’s championship game following Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

“This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII,” said Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank. “Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, and thank you to Commissioner Goodell, Peter O’Reilly and the entire league for their continued leadership in making the NFL the greatest sports league in the world. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl LIII in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination.”

Prior to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia Dome in Atlanta hosted Super Bowl XXVIII and XXXIV.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Super Bowl back to Atlanta in 2028 for a fourth time,” said Dan Corso, president, Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta Super Bowl Bid Committee. “As we made clear throughout the process, no city is better positioned than Atlanta to host events of this magnitude. Super Bowl LXII would not be possible without the incredible cooperation of leaders in the civic and business community who continue to come together to deliver for our city and state.”

The 2024 NFL season will conclude with Super Bowl LIX, which is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Future Super Bowl Locations