Super Bowl LXI to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Super Bowl LXI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the NFL officially announced on Wednesday.

SoFi Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. Officially opened in 2020, SoFi Stadium has a seating capacity of 70,240 and is expandable to 100,240.

“We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture.”

Super Bowl LXI is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 14, 2027. The game will mark the second time that SoFi Stadium will have hosted the NFL’s championship game following Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

“We are grateful to Commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league’s biggest moment,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. “More so, we are honored that Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles and Inglewood for a second time in five years and excited to build upon the substantial impact to local businesses and community organizations that resulted from hosting Super Bowl LVI.”

Super Bowl LXI, which will conclude the 2026 season, is scheduled to be televised by ABC and ESPN.

“After 29 years, Super Bowl LVI was an amazing event that delivered significant economic and community impact for the Los Angeles region,” said President & CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission Kathryn Schloessman. “We’re thrilled to welcome back the NFL for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in 2027 and look forward to building on the foundation we established, providing local diverse businesses the opportunity to compete for contracts, and using the spotlight to benefit the community organizations doing good work in our region.”

Eight previous Super Bowls have been played in the Los Angeles area, including the previously mentioned 2022 contest. Other years were 1967, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, and 1993.

