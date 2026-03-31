Super Bowl LXIII to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Super Bowl LXIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the NFL officially announced on Monday.

Allegiant Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Las Vegas (UNLV), Nevada Rebels football team. Officially opened in 2020, Allegiant Stadium has a seating capacity of 65,000 and is expandable to 71,835.

“We’re excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Las Vegas and provide our fans another incredible experience in one of America’s greatest sport and entertainment destinations,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “Super Bowl LVIII demonstrated the scale, energy and hospitality the city brings to global events, and we look forward to working alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders and the community to deliver an even greater experience this time around.”

Super Bowl LXIII is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2029,barring any changes to the NFL’s calendar. The game will mark the second time that Allegiant Stadium will have hosted the NFL’s championship game following Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.

“We’re proud the NFL has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. “Our first Super Bowl showcased the unique energy and scale only this destination can offer, bringing together world-class sports, entertainment, and hospitality in one place. Las Vegas was built for moments like this, and we look forward to delivering another exceptional experience for fans in 2029.”

“We’re excited that the Super Bowl will be returning to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium in 2029,” said Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. “It’s a testament to the Raiders, the LVCVA, civic leaders, the community, and the NFL working together as one. Super Bowl LVIII set a high bar, and for Super Bowl LXIII we are committed to raising it even further.”

The 2026 NFL season will conclude with Super Bowl LXI, which is slated for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The following year, Super Bowl LXII will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Future Super Bowl Locations