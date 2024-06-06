SEMO, UNA adjust future football series, add contest in 2029

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and North Alabama Lions have adjusted their future football series and have also added an additional contest, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Southeast Missouri and North Alabama previously scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which we reported back in 2019. The series was originally scheduled to begin in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Sept. 7, 2024 before concluding the following season in Florence, Ala., on Sept. 6, 2025.

Earlier this year, ESPN Events announced that Southeast Missouri and North Alabama will meet in the 2024 FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The game was also moved up two weeks to Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24.

According to the copy of a new contract obtained by FBSchedules.com from Southeast Missouri State University, North Alabama will be the designated home team in the FCS Kickoff.

Southeast Missouri will receive a $20,000 guarantee for the 2024 contest, as well as 40 complimentary hotel rooms from UNA (via ESPN) and 400 complimentary tickets, among other perks.

With the 2024 contest altered, the two schools agreed to change the site of the 2025 contest as well. Southeast Missouri will now host North Alabama at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 6, 2025.

Additionally, the new contract states that the Redhawks and Lions have agreed to schedule a third contest. North Alabama will host Southeast Missouri in that newly scheduled game on Sept. 1, 2029 at Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence.

In their first and only matchup on the gridiron back in 1956, North Alabama defeated Southeast Missouri, 61-13, in Florence.

