North Alabama, Southeast Missouri to play in 2024 FCS Kickoff

The North Alabama Lions and Southeast Missouri Redhawks will play in the season-opening 2024 FCS Kickoff, both schools announced on Friday.

The game will be played in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The contest will be televised on one of the ESPN networks.

“The FCS Kickoff has become an opening weekend tradition in the City of Montgomery,” Johnny Williams, Executive Director of the FCS Kickoff and Camellia Bowl, said. “This is the 10th year of the FCS Kickoff and the seventh time we have hosted at the Cramton Bowl. We are excited about this year’s matchup between UNA and Southeast Missouri.”

Per NCAA rules, FCS games that are nationally televised (not internet only) can be played in Week Zero, which is the nickname for the games played on the Saturday prior to Labor Day weekend.

“We are excited to once again play in such a great event,” said UNA head coach Brent Dearmon, who enters his second season leading the Lions. “The FCS Kickoff game is not only a great matchup but also provides a national spotlight for our program and university.”

North Alabama will be playing in the FCS Kickoff for the second consecutive season. The Lions fell to the Mercer Bears, 17-7, in last year’s game.

“Our staff and players are excited about the opportunity to play on a national stage in Montgomery for the FCS Kickoff game,” said North Alabama head coach Brett Dearmon. “This will help us in so many ways as a program for years to come. Playing a first-class opponent will be a great challenge for us as well.”

Southeast Missouri will be making its first appearance in the FCS Kickoff.

“We are thrilled to help kick off FCS Football as we showcase Southeast Missouri Football and our institution to a national television audience,” said SEMO Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke. “This game has historically featured tradition-rich programs and we’re excited for our program to be a part of it this year.”

The 2024 contest will mark the seventh time that the FCS Kickoff will be played at the Cramton Bowl. FCS Kickoff games from 2014 through 2016 were played on campus.

Past FCS Kickoff Results

Aug. 23, 2014 – Eastern Washington 56, Sam Houston State 35 (Cheney, Wash.)

Aug. 29, 2015 – Montana 38, North Dakota State 35 (Missoula, Mont.)

Aug. 27, 2016 – North Dakota State 24, Charleston Southern 17 (Fargo, N.D.)

Aug. 26, 2017 – Jacksonville State 27, Chattanooga 13 (Montgomery, Ala.)

Aug. 25, 2018 – North Carolina A&T 20, Jacksonville State 17 (Montgomery, Ala.)

Aug. 24, 2019 – Youngstown State 45, Samford 22 (Montgomery, Ala.)

Aug. 29, 2020 – Central Arkansas 24, Austin Peay 17 (Montgomery, Ala.)

Aug. 27, 2022 – Jacksonville State 42, Stephen F. Austin 10 (Montgomery, Ala.)

Aug. 26, 2023 – Mercer 17, North Alabama 7 (Montgomery, Ala.)

