SEC to announce 2026 through 2029 football opponents Tuesday

The SEC football opponents for the 2026 through 2029 seasons will be announced Tuesday during a special edition of SEC Now on ESPN2 and the SEC Network, according to an announcement from the league on Friday. The announcement is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:00pm ET.
The 2026 SEC football schedule will mark the first for the league with a nine conference game format. SEC teams will play nine conference members and three non-conference opponents. One of those three non-conference opponents is required to be a power opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or major independent (i.e. Notre Dame), as it has been since 2016.
Each SEC team will be assigned three permanent opponents, or rivals, that they will play each season. The remaining six opponents will rotate each season so that each SEC school plays every other team in the league in a four-year span.
Below is the complete list of non-conference opponents for each SEC football team in 2026. Note that all games are considered tentative until the complete schedule is released in mid-December.
2026 SEC Football Opponents
09/05 – East Carolina
09/12 – USF
09/19 – Florida State
09/05 – North Alabama
09/12 – at Utah
09/26 – Tulsa
09/05 – Baylor
09/12 – Southern Miss
09/26 – Jacksonville State
09/05 – Florida Atlantic
09/12 – Campbell
11/28 – at Florida State
09/12 – WKU
09/19 – at Louisville
11/28 – Georgia Tech
TBA – Tennessee State
Georgia’s game vs. Tennessee State has not been announced.
09/05 – Youngstown State
09/26 – South Alabama
11/28 – Louisville
09/05 – Clemson
10/03 – McNeese
LSU needs to add one opponent.
09/05 – ULM
09/12 – at Minnesota
09/19 – Troy
11/21 – Tennessee Tech
Mississippi State needs to postpone/cancel one opponent.
09/05 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
09/12 – at Kansas
11/21 – Troy
09/05 – UTEP
09/12 – at Michigan
09/19 – New Mexico
09/12 – at Charlotte
11/21 – Wofford
Ole Miss needs to add one opponent.
09/05 – Miami (FL)
09/12 – Towson
11/28 – at Clemson
09/05 – Furman
09/12 – at Georgia Tech
09/19 – Kennesaw State
09/05 – Texas State
09/12 – Ohio State
09/19 – UTSA
09/05 – Missouri State
09/12 – Arizona State
11/21 – Tarleton State
09/05 – Austin Peay
09/12 – Delaware
09/19 – NC State
State should offer the ULM game to Ole Miss.
Love how UGa and USC are each playing 11 P4 games. It just means more. ;)
This should force the ACC’s hand. Of course they have the mathematical problem of 17 teams. They should just go ahead and bite the bullet and count matches against Notre Dame as conference games.
Hmmm….so each of the 16 SEC teams play 3 non-conference opponents for a total of 48 non-conference games. So far, only 9 of these games are away games. Typical SEC, just padding the wins to make most every team bowl eligible.
If you are going to make an argument, you have to look at all the numbers:
2026 Non-conference games (as of 9/19)
ACC Home: 41
ACC Away: 20
ACC Neutral: 2
*ACC plays one more non-conference game than the other three conferences.
B1G Home: 43
B1G Away: 7
B1G Neutral: 1
B12 Home: 32
B12 Away: 11
B12 Neutral: 3
SEC Home: 37
SEC Away: 9
SEC Neutral: 0
*Not counting 1 home opponent for MS State and UGA that need to be canceled.
Although all schedules aren’t finalized, the Big Ten has two more teams than the SEC, but two less road games.
Seems like Ole Miss needs a Power 5 opponent for the opening weekend of the season. They never replaced the USC game and therefore aren’t compliant with the SEC’s Power 5 scheduling requirement.
Alternatively, they could play Georgia to open the season (Georgia also doesn’t have a Week 1 opponent, depending on the status of the Tennessee State game), but would still need to find a Power 5 opponent for another week.
Pitt.
https://fbschedules.com/ole-miss-pitt-finalizing-home-and-home-football-series-for-2026-2030/
You are welcome to have Tennessee State as Ole Miss OOC opponent courtesy of Georgia Bulldogs supporter.