SEC to announce 2026 through 2029 football opponents Tuesday

The SEC football opponents for the 2026 through 2029 seasons will be announced Tuesday during a special edition of SEC Now on ESPN2 and the SEC Network, according to an announcement from the league on Friday. The announcement is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:00pm ET.

The 2026 SEC football schedule will mark the first for the league with a nine conference game format. SEC teams will play nine conference members and three non-conference opponents. One of those three non-conference opponents is required to be a power opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or major independent (i.e. Notre Dame), as it has been since 2016.

Each SEC team will be assigned three permanent opponents, or rivals, that they will play each season. The remaining six opponents will rotate each season so that each SEC school plays every other team in the league in a four-year span.

Below is the complete list of non-conference opponents for each SEC football team in 2026. Note that all games are considered tentative until the complete schedule is released in mid-December.

2026 SEC Football Opponents

Alabama Crimson Tide

09/05 – East Carolina

09/12 – USF

09/19 – Florida State

Arkansas Razorbacks

09/05 – North Alabama

09/12 – at Utah

09/26 – Tulsa

Auburn Tigers

09/05 – Baylor

09/12 – Southern Miss

09/26 – Jacksonville State

Florida Gators

09/05 – Florida Atlantic

09/12 – Campbell

11/28 – at Florida State

Georgia Bulldogs

09/12 – WKU

09/19 – at Louisville

11/28 – Georgia Tech

TBA – Tennessee State

Georgia’s game vs. Tennessee State has not been announced.

Kentucky Wildcats

09/05 – Youngstown State

09/26 – South Alabama

11/28 – Louisville

LSU Tigers

09/05 – Clemson

10/03 – McNeese

LSU needs to add one opponent.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

09/05 – ULM

09/12 – at Minnesota

09/19 – Troy

11/21 – Tennessee Tech

Mississippi State needs to postpone/cancel one opponent.

Missouri Tigers

09/05 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

09/12 – at Kansas

11/21 – Troy

Oklahoma Sooners

09/05 – UTEP

09/12 – at Michigan

09/19 – New Mexico

Ole Miss Rebels

09/12 – at Charlotte

11/21 – Wofford

Ole Miss needs to add one opponent.

South Carolina Gamecocks

09/05 – Miami (FL)

09/12 – Towson

11/28 – at Clemson

Tennessee Volunteers

09/05 – Furman

09/12 – at Georgia Tech

09/19 – Kennesaw State

Texas Longhorns

09/05 – Texas State

09/12 – Ohio State

09/19 – UTSA

Texas A&M Aggies

09/05 – Missouri State

09/12 – Arizona State

11/21 – Tarleton State

Vanderbilt Commodores

09/05 – Austin Peay

09/12 – Delaware

09/19 – NC State

