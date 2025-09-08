Ole Miss, Pitt finalizing home-and-home football series for 2026, 2030

The Ole Miss Rebels and Pitt Panthers are finalizing a home-and-home football series, according to a report from 247Sports.

Per the report, the series will begin with Ole Miss hosting Pitt at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, which would be the season-opener for both schools. The Rebels would then travel to face the Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on a date to be determined during the 2030 season.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Ole Miss defeated Pitt 38-17 in the BBVA Compass Bowl in Jan. 5, 2013.

In other non-conference action in 2026, Ole Miss is scheduled to visit the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 12 and host the Wofford Terriers on Nov. 21. The three non-conference opponents for Ole Miss adds to the new nine-game football schedule the SEC will begin playing in 2026.

Ole Miss was previously scheduled to host the USC Trojans in Oxford during the 2026 season, but that game and the 2025 matchup were both canceled last year.

With the addition of Ole Miss, the Pitt Panthers will have a total of three power non-conference opponents on their schedule in 2026. Pitt is currently slated to host the UCF Knights on Sept. 12 and visit the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 19.

Pitt was previously scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, so that game would have to be rescheduled. It’s possible that Pitt will move the Miami game to another date in the 2026 season and postpone or cancel either the UCF or Wisconsin contest to soften its schedule somewhat.

Stay tuned as that official announcement should be coming soon.

