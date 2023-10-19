Miami RedHawks to play at Pitt in 2026

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will play at the Pitt Panthers in 2026, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Miami was previously scheduled to travel to face Pitt during the 2020 season, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a copy of an amendment that was obtained from Miami University via a state public records request, the two schools have agreed to reschedule the game for Sept. 5, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The financial terms of the original agreement remain the same, per the amendment, which means the Panthers will pay the RedHawks a $1.1 million guarantee.

Miami and Pitt first met on the gridiron in 1931 and then squared off again 18 seasons later in 1949. The Panthers won both contests, 61-0 and 35-26, respectively, and both games were played in Pittsburgh.

The addition of Pitt tentatively completes the non-conference portion of Miami’s 2026 football schedule. The RedHawks are also scheduled to host the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sept. 12, take on the in-state rival Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 19 (at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio), and visit the James Madison Dukes on Sept. 26.

Pitt now has two known non-conference opponents for the 2026 season. The Panthers are also slated to travel to Madison, Wisc., to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 19, which is the first game of a home-and-home series that concludes on Sept. 11, 2027 in Pittsburgh.

Football Schedules