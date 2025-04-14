San Jose State adds three FCS opponents, updates future schedules

The San Jose State Spartans have added three games against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents and have also updated their future schedules, according to SJSU’s athletics website.
San Jose State has added the Mercyhurst Lakers of the Northeast Conference (NEC), with the game slated for Sept. 2, 2028 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.
The Spartans were previously scheduled to open the 2029 season against the Holy Cross Crusaders in Week Zero on Aug. 23. However, that game has been removed from their schedule and replaced by a contest against the Utah Tech Trailblazers of the United Athletic Conference (UAC). The game is slated for Sept. 15, 2029 at CEFCU Stadium and is also a first-ever matchup.
San Jose State has also added a home contest against another first-time foe, the Robert Morris Colonials of the Northeast Conference, and the game is slated for Sept. 10, 2033.
Regarding updates to their future schedules, the San Jose State Spartans have made several date changes, which are listed below:
• A home contest against the Stanford Cardinal in 2026 has been pushed back one week from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28.
• A home contest against the Toledo Rockets in 2028 has been pushed back one week from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16.
• A home contest against the Howard Bison, previously announced as Sept. 2, 2028, has been rescheduled for Sept. 4, 2032.
San Jose State was also scheduled to play a home-and-home football series with the ULM Warhawks during the 2024 and 2028 seasons. The 2024 game was not played, perhaps due to the Mountain West’s scheduling agreement with the Pac-12 that season.
The 2028 game against ULM is not included on San Jose State’s website, which likely means the series was canceled.
