Mountain West announces football scheduling agreement with Oregon State, Washington State

The Mountain West Conference has officially announced a football scheduling agreement with the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars.

As the only two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference, Oregon State and Washington State have aligned with the Mountain West in order to fill out their football schedules for at least the 2024 season.

Under the agreement, all 12 Mountain West teams will play seven conference football games in addition to one game against either Oregon State or Washington State in 2024. For Mountain West teams, that will give each team a total of eight contests (four home and four away), plus their four non-conference matchups.

The contests against Oregon State and Washington State will not count as conference games for the Mountain West teams, and neither Pac-12 school is eligible to play in the Mountain West Championship Game.

“This is a unique and unprecedented opportunity for Oregon State and Washington State to play against highly competitive Mountain West football programs in 2024,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “The scheduling agreement will expand the Mountain West footprint and enhance our national brand, while providing our student-athletes with new opportunities, all in line with our strategic priorities. The scheduling agreement strengthens the league’s non-conference schedules, and we look forward to having Oregon State and Washington State be a part of the 2024 slate.”

Per the Mountain West release on Friday, the league is “…working on the football schedule and will release matchups soon.”

Per a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports in November, Mountain West schools with previously scheduled non-conference games against Oregon State and/or Washington State will play the other as well during the same season.

For instance, San Diego State has games scheduled against Washington State, at home in 2024 and on the road in 2025. In the model, the Aztecs’ would likely play Oregon State both years as well. Three more schools would play two games against the Pac-12 duo in a single season because they have previously scheduled games, including Boise State (Oregon State, 2024), Fresno State (Oregon State, 2025) and San Jose State (Washington State, 2024).

In a separate announcement, Oregon State revealed that its 2024 football schedule will feature five Power Five, six Group of Five, and one FCS opponent. Barring any changes, the Beavers are scheduled to host Idaho State on Aug. 31, visit Boise State on Sept. 7, and host Purdue on Sept. 21.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us and a path forward for continued success,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “We are still focused on re-building the Pac-12, and continue to prioritize the student-athlete experience at Oregon State.”

Washington State has previously announced four matchups for 2024. The Cougars are currently slated to host Portland State on Aug. 31, visit San Diego State on Sept. 7, face Washington on Sept. 14 at Lumen Field in Seattle, and host San Jose State on Sept. 21.

“Today’s announcement provides clarity for the 2024 football season,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said. “We plan to announced a complete 2024 football schedule in the near future.”