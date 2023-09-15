FBS college football teams with non-conference openings in 2024

Most Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college football teams have their non-conference schedules set for the 2024 season, but over 20 still need one game or have not revealed their final opponent.

Conference realignment has, as it usually does, thrown a wrench into future scheduling. Two Pac-12 teams, Cal and Stanford, had their non-conference schedules set for next season but now each will need to add an opponent as a result of joining the ACC, which plays one less league matchup.

Oklahoma and Texas, which join the SEC in 2024, were both in a similar situation but have since filled their slates for next season.

One school, Kennesaw State, is currently in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) but is moving up to the FBS and will compete in Conference USA beginning in 2024. The Owls are currently scheduled to open the season at UTSA and will also play at San Jose State. Two FCS teams are also on their schedule, UT Martin at home and Tennessee State on the road, but FBS schools don’t usually play at FCS opponents. That means Kennesaw will likely need to add at least one more non-conference opponent for next season.

Hawaii currently has four non-conference opponents set for 2024, but can add an additional contest under the Hawaii Exemption. Teams that play Hawaii can also schedule an extra non-conference game in 2024, but that is the exception rather than the norm so we won’t speculate on that. Oregon is currently the only opponent of Hawaii that has 13 games scheduled for next season (four non-conference plus nine Big Ten).

Below are the teams that currently have non-conference openings in 2024, or their final opponent has not been officially announced (as of Sept. 15, 2023). This list will be updated as games are announced.

ONE NON-CONFERENCE OPENING

ARIZONA

vs. New Mexico (Aug. 31), vs. Northern Arizona (Sept. 7), at Kansas State (Sept. 14)

Arizona’s non-conference schedule is full, but one opponent, Kansas State, will become a Big 12 conference opponent or will not be played.

AUBURN

vs. Cal (Sept. 7), vs. New Mexico (Sept. 14), vs. ULM (Nov. 16)

Auburn’s fourth opponent will likely be an in-state FCS team.

BOSTON COLLEGE

at Missouri (Sept. 14), vs. Michigan State (Sept. 21), vs. WKU (Sept. 28)

BC’s fourth opponent will likely be an FCS team.

CALIFORNIA

vs. UC Davis (Aug. 31), at Auburn (Sept. 7), vs. San Diego State (Sept. 14)

Cal’s 2024 non-conference schedule was complete until they recently announced they will join the ACC next season.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

at FIU (Sept. 7), at Illinois (Sept. 14), vs. San Diego State (Sept. 28)

Central Michigan’s fourth opponent will likely be an FCS team.

DUKE

at Northwestern (Sept. 7), vs. UConn (Sept. 14), vs. Middle Tennessee (Sept. 21)

Duke’s fourth opponent will likely be an FCS team.

FIU

at Indiana (Aug. 31), vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 7), at Florida Atlantic (Sept. 14)

FIU’s fourth opponent will likely be an FCS team.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC

at Michigan State (Aug. 31), vs. FIU (Sept. 14), at UConn (Sept. 21)

Florida Atlantic’s fourth opponent will likely be an FCS team.

KENNESAW STATE

at UTSA (Aug. 31), at San Jose State (Sept. 14), at Tennessee State (Sept. 21), vs. UT Martin (Sept. 28)

As previously mentioned, Kennesaw State will likely not play at Tennessee State in 2024.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

vs. EKU (Aug. 31), at Arizona State (Sept. 7), vs. UMass (Nov. 2)

Mississippi State’s schedule was previously complete, but Utah State canceled their matchup with the Bulldogs and instead will play at USC.

NC STATE

vs. Western Carolina (Aug. 31), vs. Tennessee (Sept. 7; in Charlotte, NC), vs. LA Tech (date TBA)

NORTHWESTERN

vs. Miami OH (Aug. 31), vs. Duke (Sept. 7)

Northwestern’s third opponent will likely be an FCS team.

NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame currently has 11 games scheduled, and none are FCS teams.

RUTGERS

vs. Akron (Sept. 7), at Virginia Tech (Sept. 21)

Rutgers’ third opponent will likely be an FCS team.

SMU

vs. HCU (Aug. 31), at Vanderbilt (Sept. 14), vs. TCU (Sept. 21)

SMU is joining the ACC in 2024.

STANFORD

vs. TCU (Aug. 31), vs. Cal Poly (Sept. 7), at Notre Dame (Oct. 12)

Stanford’s 2024 non-conference schedule was complete, but they will need an extra game since they are moving to the ACC next season.

TCU

at Stanford (Aug. 31), at SMU (Sept. 21)

TCU’s third opponent will likely be an FCS team.

UCONN

UConn currently has 11 games on their 2024 schedule. The 12th contest will likely be against an opponent from the FCS.

UTAH

vs. Southern Utah (Aug. 29), vs. BYU (Sept. 7), vs. Baylor (Sept. 14)

Utah’s non-conference schedule is full, but one opponent, Baylor, will become a Big 12 conference opponent or will not be played.

UTAH STATE

vs. Robert Morris (Aug. 31), at USC (Sept. 7), at Temple (Sept. 21)

Utah State was previously scheduled to play at Mississippi State in 2024, but canceled that contest and replaced it with a trip to face USC.

WASHINGTON

vs. Weber State (Aug. 31), vs. Eastern Michigan (Sept. 7)

Washington will be joining the Big Ten in 2024 along with Oregon, UCLA, and USC.

TWO NON-CONFERENCE OPENINGS

ARMY

Army currently has 10 games scheduled for next season and one of those is an FCS team (Dartmouth). However, the Black Knights often play two FCS teams per season.

RICE

vs. Sam Houston (Aug. 31), vs. Army (Oct. 5)

OVERSCHEDULED*

*Based on public announcements and records searches to date.

The New Mexico State Aggies, which joined Conference USA this year after five seasons as an FBS Independent, are actually over-scheduled by a few games based on public announcements and records searches to date. We currently have six non-conference opponents listed for NM State, but that will need to be trimmed down to four.