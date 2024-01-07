Oregon cancels football game against Hawaii in 2024, per report

The Oregon Ducks have canceled their football game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 2024, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Oregon will no longer open 2024 season at Hawaii after adding game vs. Oregon State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Oregon & Hawaii have 2 games remaining in 3-game series that is still scheduled, sources said. W/out the Oregon game, Hawaii is seeking at least 1 more game in 2024 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 7, 2024

Oregon was scheduled to travel to take on Hawaii on Aug. 24, 2024, which is Week Zero that season. The game was slated to be the second of a three-game football series that began in 2023 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

However, Oregon has since made a move to join the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024, which alters its future schedules and opponents. With the game at Hawaii now off, Oregon will open the 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 against the Idaho Vandals.

In other non-conference action in 2024, Oregon will host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 7 and will visit the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 14. The rivalry game against Oregon State, dubbed the “Civil War,” was recently added and is reported to be the impetus for canceling the Hawaii contest.

Oregon could still have played Hawaii next season under the Hawaii Exemption, which gives them the opportunity to play a 13th opponent since they play at Hawaii. Other factors likely came into play, such as playing the extra game and/or the closing of Hawaii’s Aloha Stadium, which has resulted in the Rainbow Warriors playing their home games at the 15,000 seat Ching Complex.

Per the report, Hawaii will look to fill the loss of the Oregon game with another opponent and could add a total of two to its schedule.

The Rainbow Warriors currently have three non-conference games scheduled in 2024 — vs. UCLA, at Sam Houston, and vs. Northern Iowa — and will also play seven Mountain West foes plus a scheduling alliance game at Washington State. That gives the Rainbow Warriors a total of 11 games with a total of 13 possible.

Stay tuned as the scheduling changes due to conference realignment continue to occur.

Football Schedules