Oregon, Oregon State schedule football rivalry game through 2025 season

Conference realignment has shuttered many longstanding football rivalries, but one has been preserved, at least for the next two seasons.

Beginning in 2024, Oregon will be moving to the Big Ten Conference, while Oregon State will remain behind with Washington State in what amounts to a two-team Pac-12 Conference. With the two teams in separate conferences for the first time since 1964, Oregon and Oregon State will need to work together to keep their Civil War rivalry alive.

Last week, it was reported that Oregon and Oregon State were doing just that and working to finalize a home-and-home series, and today that was made official by both schools.

In the first game of the series, Oregon will travel to take on Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Sept. 14, 2024. The series will conclude with the Ducks hosting the Beavers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 20, 2025.

Oregon and Oregon State first met in football back in 1894 and have played 127 contests overall. In their most recent matchup on Nov. 24, 2023, the Ducks defeated the Beavers, 31-7, and now lead the overall series 68-49-10.

Oregon also announced additional schedule updates for the 2024 and 2025 seasons as they transition into the Big Ten Conference. The Ducks have rescheduled their home contest against Texas Tech in 2024 to the 2033 season and have moved up a home contest against Boise State from Sept. 14 to Sept. 7, 2024 to accommodate the Oregon State game.

In 2025, Oregon will no longer play at Boise State, which trims the three-game series with the Broncos down to two games. The second game is also in Eugene and is slated for Sept. 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, Oregon State has finalized its slate of opponents for the 2024 season, which is bolstered by a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference. That agreement has added six Mountain West foes to Oregon State’s slate — UNLV, San Jose State, and Colorado State at home and Air Force, Nevada, and Boise State on the road. Dates for those games will be announced in the coming months.

Oregon State already had a game scheduled at San Diego State (Sept. 7), so they will play seven Mountain West teams in total. Other games include Idaho State, Purdue, and Washington State at home, plus the previously mentioned Oregon contest, and California on the road.

