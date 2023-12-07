Oregon State, Washington State football schedules shaping up, per report

The Oregon Ducks officially announced their 2024 football schedule in early November, their first as a member of the Big Ten Conference. However, it did not contain a contest against the Oregon State Beavers, a rivalry game that has been dubbed The Civil War since 1937.

The Civil War was not included on Oregon’s schedule because the Ducks and Beavers will no longer be in the same conference, as they have since 1964.

Oregon State, along with the Washington State Cougars, will both remain as the only two members of the Pac-12 next season following the departure of Oregon and nine other schools to other conferences. As a result, the Beavers and Cougars are left to cobble together a slate of opponents for next season.

Last week, Oregon State and Washington State announced a football scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference. Under the agreement, the Beavers and Cougars will each play six football contests against Mountain West teams in 2024, which may or may not include any previously scheduled non-conference games.

Back to The Civil War. According to a report from John Canzano on Wednesday, Oregon and Oregon State have found a way to get their rivalry game back onto their schedules beginning next season. Per the report, Oregon will travel to face Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, before the series shifts back to Oregon’s Autzen Stadium in Eugene in 2025.

In order to get The Civil War back on the schedule, the Ducks and Beavers needed the cooperation of two other schools and received it, per Canzano’s report. Oregon, previously scheduled to host Texas Tech on Sept. 7, 2024 and Boise State on Sept. 14, 2024, will now host Boise State one week earlier on Sept. 7 so that they can play Oregon State on Sept. 14.

Additionally, Texas Tech will now travel to face Washington State instead of Oregon on Sept. 7, 2024. And to make room for that game, Washington State’s home contest against San Diego State on Sept. 7, 2024 will be rescheduled for a date later in the season.

Canzano also reported on Wednesday that Oregon State is in discussions with the California Golden Bears for a home-and-home series beginning in 2024, and may also play Virginia as well.

With all of the above taken into account, let’s take a look at the status of the Oregon State and Washington State football schedules for 2024, which are still tentative until officially announced:

Oregon State

vs. Idaho State (Aug. 31)

vs. Oregon (Sept. 14)

vs. Purdue (Sept. 21)

at Boise State (TBA; previously scheduled; could become one of the six MW opponents)

Six Mountain West opponents

Cal (tentative; home or away)

Virginia (tentative; home or away)

Oregon State and Washington State will obviously have to play each other at least once next season, so OSU’s Mountain West opponents will likely have to be adjusted to fit that game in, barring any other changes.

Washington State

vs. Portland State (Aug. 31)

vs. Texas Tech (Sept. 7)

vs. Washington (Sept. 14; at Lumen Field)

vs. San Jose State (Sept. 21; previously scheduled)

at San Diego State (TBA; previously scheduled)

Six Mountain West opponents (SJSU and SDSU could count as one or two of the six)

One opponent TBA (Oregon State)

Football Schedules