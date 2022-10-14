Kennesaw State to join Conference USA in 2024

The Kennesaw State Owls will join Conference USA beginning with the 2024 season, it was officially announced on Friday.

Kennesaw State will officially join Conference USA effective on July 1, 2024.

“Today is an important day as we formally welcome Kennesaw State University to Conference USA,” Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said. “The addition of this growing university continues to build upon our strong foundation and we are excited to partner with President Schwaig and KSU’s leadership team to transform our membership and strategically position the conference for long-term success.”

Kennesaw State University, located in Kennesaw, Ga., is currently a member of the ASUN Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). KSU’s football program played its first season in 2015 and has won three Big South championships.

“On behalf of Kennesaw State University, I am pleased to formally accept the invitation to join Conference USA,” KSU President Kat Schwaig said. “This step was not one taken lightly, but with thoughtful review and analysis of the benefits to elevated competition for our student-athletes, the expanded opportunities for research and academic engagement and the advancement of a unique and exciting student experience at KSU. I appreciate the work of Commissioner MacLeod and the support of the university presidents in Conference USA, and look forward to an exciting future of athletic rivalry and collaboration.”

The Owls play their football games about a mile from their main campus at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, which currently has a seating capacity of 8,318.

“This is a great day for all of Owl Nation as our ascent into Conference USA will help the Owls soar to new landmarks. I am most excited for our student-athletes, coaches, and staffs that have worked so hard to represent KSU,” Kennesaw State Director of Athletics Milton Overton said. “Our student-athletes will have an opportunity to showcase their talent on a larger stage. President Schwaig’s leadership played a pivotal role in this opportunity, and I am grateful for her and all those that made this possible. I look forward to new opportunities and achievements for KSU within a conference that has a history of growing the brands of its members.”