Sam Houston cancels future series with Sacramento State, Youngstown State

The Sam Houston Bearkats have canceled future home-and-home football series with the Sacramento State Hornets and the Youngstown State Penguins, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of cancellation documents for both series were obtained from Sam Houston State University via a Texas Public Information Act request.

Sam Houston and Youngstown State were scheduled to play on Aug. 30, 2025 at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, and on Sept. 4, 2027 at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio.

The Bearkats’ series with Sacramento State was set to kickoff in Huntsville on Sept. 2, 2023 and conclude at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 14, 2024.

Both series were canceled due to Sam Houston departing the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) following this season and moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) beginning in 2023. The Bearkats are one of four schools that will begin play in Conference USA in 2023, joining the Liberty Flames (FBS Independent), New Mexico State Aggies (FBS Independent), and Jacksonville State Gamecocks (ASUN Conference in the FCS).

Another contest against an FCS opponent, at Southeast Missouri on Sept. 13, 2025, will also likely be canceled at some point. The game has apparently not been canceled yet and still appears on Sam Houston’s official athletics website.

Earlier on Tuesday, we reported that Sam Houston has signed a contract to play a home-and-home series with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Sam Houston will host Hawaii in Huntsville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 and will travel to face the Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

