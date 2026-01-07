Rhode Island, Yale schedule football series for 2026, 2029

The Rhode Island Rams and Yale Bulldogs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2029 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

The series will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, when Rhode Island travels to face Yale at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn. That matchup, revealed in December with the release of the Coastal Athletic Association’s 2026 schedule, will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

A copy of the contract, obtained from the University of Rhode Island through a state public records request, confirms that the return game is set for Saturday, Oct. 13, 2029, when the Rams will host the Bulldogs at Meade Stadium in Kingston, R.I.

Rhode Island’s 2026 slate also includes three additional non-conference contests. The Rams are set to open the season with consecutive road games against Merrimack on Friday, Aug. 28 and Temple on Sept. 5 before later hosting Brown on Oct. 3.

Yale is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Rhode Island for the 2029 season. The Rams are also set to host Brown at Meade Stadium on Sept. 29.

Rhode Island is the second known non-league opponent for Yale next season and first in 2029. The Bulldogs are currently scheduled to open their fall 2026 slate on the road against Holy Cross on Sept. 19.

