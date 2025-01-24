Prairie View A&M, UTRGV schedule football series for 2025, 2028

The Prairie View A&M Panthers and University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

In the first game of the series, Prairie View A&M will host UTRGV at Panthers Stadium in Prairie View, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. This contest was revealed earlier this month when Prairie View A&M released its 2025 season schedule.

According to the copy of the contract obtained from Prairie View A&M University via a public records request, the two-game series will conclude when UTRGV hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The location of the game was not specified, but it will be played at either Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium in Edinburg, Texas, or at UTRGV’s Brownsville campus.

UTRGV will play its first official Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) season in 2025 as a member of the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros will play the majority of their home football games in Edinburg at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium, formerly known as H-E-B Park, with one game per season played on their Brownsville campus.

In other non-conference action next season, UTRGV will host Sul Ross State on Aug. 30, North American on Sept. 13, and Texas Wesleyan on Sept. 20.

Prairie View A&M opens its 2025 season on the road against fellow SWAC member Texas Southern on Aug. 30. In addition to UTRGV, the Panthers will play a non-conference contest at Rice and will host Northwestern State and North American.

