Prairie View A&M releases 2025 football schedule

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have released their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Prairie View A&M opens its 2025 schedule on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on the road against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The following week on Sept. 6, the Panthers open their home schedule at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas, against the UTRGV Vaqueros of the Southland Conference. UTRGV will be playing its first season of football in 2025 and this matchup was previously unannounced.

The Panthers then travel to face the Rice Owls on Sept. 13 before returning to Panther Stadium to host the Northwestern State Demons on Sept. 20. The Northwestern State, which was not previously known, was likely rescheduled from the COVID-affected season in 2020.

Prairie View A&M then plays two consecutive SWAC contests, beginning on Sept. 27 against the Grambling State Tigers in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Panthers then travel to face the Alcorn State Braves on Oct. 4 before an open date on Oct. 11.

Another SWAC road contest awaits following the bye week, as the Panthers will trek to face the Southern Jaguars on Oct. 18. Next, PVAMU closes out its non-conference schedule at home against the North American Stallions on Oct. 25, which was previously unannounced.

Four SWAC contests fill out the remainder of Prairie View’s schedule in 2025 — vs. Alabama State (Nov. 1), at Alabama A&M (Nov. 8), vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 15), and vs. Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 22).

A previously reported away game against East Texas A&M on Oct. 11, which is part of a home-and-home series that began in 2024, was not included on PVAMU’s slate and is likely being rescheduled for a future season.

Below is Prairie View A&M’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule

08/30 – at Texas Southern*

09/06 – UTRGV

09/13 – at Rice

09/20 – Northwestern State

09/27 – Grambling State* (in Dallas)

10/04 – at Alcorn State*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – at Southern*

10/25 – North American

11/01 – Alabama State*

11/08 – at Alabama A&M*

11/15 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/22 – Mississippi Valley State*

* SWAC contest.

Prairie View A&M finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in SWAC action. The Panthers are entering their first season under head coach Tremaine Jackson, who was previously led Valdosta State from 2022 through 2024.