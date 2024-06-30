Texas A&M-Commerce to host Prairie View A&M in 2025

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions announced their 2024 football schedule earlier this year, and it included a previously unannounced non-conference contest on the road against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

That contest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas.

According to a copy of the football game contract obtained from Texas A&M University-Commerce via a state public records request, the 2024 contest is the first game of a home-and-home series. The two-game agreement will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 when the Lions host the Panthers at E.H. Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas.

Texas A&M-Commerce and Prairie View A&M have met four times on the gridiron. The two schools played each season from 1974 through 1977 in Dallas, Texas, with the Lions emerging victorious each time.

The Lions compete in the Southland Conference, while the Panthers are a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M-Commerce now has four non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Lions are also scheduled to host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on a date to be determined, plus play road contests at the Florida State Seminoles on Sept. 6 and the Grambling State Tigers on Sept. 20.

Prairie View A&M now has two scheduled non-conference contests for its 2025 slate, as the Panthers are also slated to visit the Rice Owls on Sept. 6.

