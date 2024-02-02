Texas A&M-Commerce announces 2024 football schedule

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home contests and 12 games overall.

Texas A&M-Commerce opens the 2024 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Lions travel to California again the following week on Sept. 7 to take on the UC Davis Aggies.

A&M-Commerce open its home slate at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas, on Sept. 14 against the Grambling State Tigers and then hosts the Sacramento State Hornets a week later on Sept. 21.

The Lions complete the non-conference portion of their 2024 schedule later in the season on Oct. 26 when they visit the Prairie View A&M Panthers, which was previously unannounced.

Texas A&M-Commerce opens Southland Conference play on the road on Sept. 28 at the Nicholls Colonels. Other Southland road opponents in 2024 include McNeese on Oct. 12 and Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 16.

Southland foes visiting Commerce next season include Houston Christian on Oct. 19 (Homecoming), Northwestern State on Nov. 2, Lamar on Nov. 9, and Incarnate Word on Nov. 23.

Below is Texas A&M-Commerce’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Texas A&M-Commerce Football Schedule

08/31 – at San Diego State

09/07 – at UC Davis

09/14 – Grambling State

09/21 – Sacramento State

09/28 – at Nicholls*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – at McNeese*

10/19 – HCU*

10/26 – at Prairie View A&M

11/02 – Northwestern State*

11/09 – Lamar*

11/16 – at Southeastern Louisiana*

11/23 – UIW*

* Southland contest.

Texas A&M Commerce finished the 2023 season 1-9 overall and 1-5 in conference action. It was just the second season for the Lions at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.