Prairie View A&M, UTRGV add two games to future football series

The Prairie View A&M Panthers and University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros are scheduled to begin a home-and-home football series this fall, which was revealed earlier this year. Ahead of that matchup, the schools have added two additional games to the series and made one location change, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Prairie View A&M and UTRGV are scheduled kickoff their football series at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The date and location of that game remains unchanged.

The second game of the series was scheduled to be played at UTRGV on Sept. 16, 2028. The location of that game has been changed to Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas, and it will now be the third contest of a four-game series, according to a copy of an amendment obtained from Prairie View A&M University.

The two games added to the series will both be played at UTRGV’s Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium in Edinburg, Texas, or at UTRGV’s Brownsville campus. The Vaqueros will host the Panthers on Oct. 2, 2027 and then again two seasons later on Oct. 20, 2029.

UTRGV will play its first official Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) season in 2025 as a member of the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros will play all of their home football games in Edinburg this season at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium, formerly known as H-E-B Park.

Prairie View A&M is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Texas Southern Tigers in the Labor Day Classic. UTRGV will open its inaugural season on the same day at home against the Sul Ross State Lobos.

