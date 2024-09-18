Oregon State, Wake Forest schedule football series for 2025, 2029

The Oregon State Beavers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2029 seasons, both schools announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series in 2025, Oregon State will host Wake Forest at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. The Beavers will return the trip in 2029, or earlier, at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., which will conclude the two-game agreement. The specific dates of the games will be announced later.

Oregon State and Wake Forest have never met on the gridiron.

Wake Forest was previously scheduled to travel to face Ole Miss in 2025, but it was revealed this weekend that the contest has been canceled by the Demon Deacons. Depending on the exact date that Wake Forest notified Ole Miss of its intention to cancel, Wake will owe Ole Miss a cancellation fee of $750,000 or $1 million.

“We are committed to making decisions that best serve our program and our student-athletes, and that includes bringing national games to Winston-Salem,” said Wake Forest Vice President & Director of Athletics John Currie. “We have a high degree of respect for Ole Miss and their fans, and we congratulate them on their victory last weekend in sold-out Allegacy Stadium. But given the ongoing financial pressures of the new era of college athletics and our priority on continuing to grow resources to benefit our student-athletes, it was the right business decision to secure this two-game home-and-home series with Oregon State, and cancel the planned game in Oxford next year.”

Wake Forest is currently scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against Kennesaw State on Saturday, Aug. 30 (or Aug. 28-29). The Demon Deacons are also slated to host Western Carolina on Sept. 6 and first-season Conference USA member Delaware on Nov. 22.

“Having great games against national opponents right here in DEACTOWN is always a priority as we serve our fans, Winston-Salem, and the Triad Community. Oregon State has a respected PAC-12 history and a loyal fan base and we are excited to have them visiting Allegacy Stadium in the near future,” said Currie.

Oregon State, one of the last two remaining members of the Pac-12 along with Washington State, will likely have to fill out its 2025 schedule similar to an FBS Independent. The Pac-12 has a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West this season, but it was not extended through 2025.

The Pac-12 has announced the addition of four Mountain West schools to the conference — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State — but those moves will not occur until 2026.

With the addition of Wake Forest, Oregon State now has six non-conference games on the schedule in 2025, plus a presumed game at Washington State. The Beavers are slated to host Cal on Aug. 30, Fresno State on Sept. 6, Houston on Sept. 27, and Wake Forest.

Road non-league contests for Oregon State next season currently include Texas Tech on Sept. 13 and Oregon on Sept. 20.

